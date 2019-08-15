

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested and charged another person in the homicide of Tiki Laverdiere.

Mavis Quinn Takakenew, 55, of North Battleford has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in North Battleford Provincial court Friday morning.

Police are still looking for Nikita Sandra Cook, of the Onion Lake Cree Nation, who is wanted for first degree murder and kidnapping.

Laverdiere was last seen on May 1, 2019 in North Battleford, her remains were found near the city on July 11.

In total, eight people have been charged in relation to Laverdiere's death.