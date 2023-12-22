Eight arrested, drugs and guns seized following RCMP searches in Pelican Narrows

RCMP say eight people were arrested and several drug and weapons-related charges were laid following search warrants executed in Pelican Narrows.

“Saskatchewan RCMP’s La Ronge Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Pelican Narrows detachment teamed up on a community safety enforcement initiative in Pelican Narrows December 15 to 19” RCMP said in a news release Friday. “The enforcement initiative included proactive patrols and traffic stops, as well as searching for wanted people and executing search warrants in relation to ongoing weapons and drug trafficking investigations.”

On Dec. 16, RCMP say they searched a residence on Linklater Street where they seized several knives and machetes, bear mace, drug trafficking material and a small amount of methamphetamine.

As a result, a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Three others were arrested on outstanding warrants as well.

The next day, RCMP seized approximately 53 small bags of methamphetamine, trafficking paraphernalia, a sawed-off shotgun, an airsoft gun and ammunition during a search warrant at a residence on McKay Road.

A 35 and 25-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a youth female, all from Pelican Narrows, were arrested and charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and five firearms-related charges.

Then, on December 18th, police executed another search warrant at a residence on Pine Drive where officers seized approximately 2.5 grams of cocaine and a gram of methamphetamine both divided up into small packages, an air rifle, a shotgun, two sawed-off shotguns, a rifle, ammunition and trafficking paraphernalia.

RCMP say a 27-year-old man from The Pas, Man. along with two men, 27 and 25, both from Pelican Narrows, were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime, as well as firearms-related charges.

“Over five days, officers arrested eight wanted individuals, and took cocaine and methamphetamine packaged for sale, firearms and other weapons off the streets,” RCMP Sgt. Ryan Davies from La Ronge CRT said in the release. “Dangerous drugs and weapons have no place in Pelican Narrows – or any community. Frontline Saskatchewan RCMP detachment officers and specialized units like CRT will continue to work together to arrest those who choose to bring these safety risks into our communities.”

Pelican Narrows is about 525 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.