SASKATOON -- This is the most important time in educator history, a psychologist says.

“Because we have so many parents and so many kids who are scared, who are emotionally dysregulated,” said Dr. Jody Carrington, who spoke at the Saskatoon Teachers Association on Friday.

“And the truth of it is, the kids are the least of our worries. If those of us holding them aren’t okay, these babies don’t stand a chance.”

Erin Jones, vice-principal at Bishop Roborecki School, said there are many unknowns as the school year approaches.

“But I think we’re prepared as best we can be, our division has put together an amazing plan, a very through plan where I think i feel very safe going back and we spent a lot of time digging into that plan with our staff and fielding questions from our staff to make sure everybody feels safe.”

Schools will be reopening on Sept. 8.