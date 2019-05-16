

RCMP are asking for help finding a 25-year-old woman last seen in North Battleford April 29.

Tiki Brooklyn Laverdiere, of Edmonton, last contacted her family via text message May 1, RCMP said in a news release. It’s unusual for her to go so long without contacting friends or family, police said.

She had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27 and then expressed a desire to return to Edmonton, police say.

RCMP are considering Laverdiere’s disappearance to be suspicious and are concerned for her well-being. They ask anyone who may have come in contact with her since April 29 or may have seen a woman walking along Highway 16 to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

Laverdiere is five-foot-four and 140 pounds with burgundy hair and walks with a slight impediment.

She has small tattoos on her neck with piercings to her eyebrow and nose and typically wears grey contact lenses.

At the time of her disappearance, she may have been carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag and had been seen wearing bright white shoes and a black jacket/pants with red and white stripes.