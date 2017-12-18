

CTV Saskatoon





An Edmonton man is dead after a gravel truck and sedan crashed on Highway 16 in west-central Saskatchewan.

RCMP responded to the collision west of Lashburn, Sask., Monday at about 6 p.m. Both vehicles were travelling westbound during the crash.

The 30-year-old driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene. The gravel truck driver was treated by paramedics on scene and released.

A portion of Highway 16 was shut down for several hours as emergency crews responded.

Lashburn is located about 30 kilometres southeast of Lloydminster.