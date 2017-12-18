Edmonton man dies after car, gravel truck crash in west-central Sask.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, December 18, 2017 7:51PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 19, 2017 10:22AM CST
An Edmonton man is dead after a gravel truck and sedan crashed on Highway 16 in west-central Saskatchewan.
RCMP responded to the collision west of Lashburn, Sask., Monday at about 6 p.m. Both vehicles were travelling westbound during the crash.
The 30-year-old driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene. The gravel truck driver was treated by paramedics on scene and released.
A portion of Highway 16 was shut down for several hours as emergency crews responded.
Lashburn is located about 30 kilometres southeast of Lloydminster.
More Stories
- Sask. Party committee finds Alanna Koch did not receive questions before debate
- Duchuck Holdings unveils new designs for old Saskatoon police headquarters
- Trost facing nomination challenge ahead of 2019 election
- Edmonton man dies after car, gravel truck crash in west-central Sask.
- Prince Albert council cuts jobs during budget deliberations
- Record number of distracted driving tickets issued in November: SGI
- Saskatoon Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
- Late night pick-up truck, garage fire deemed suspicious