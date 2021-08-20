Advertisement
Edmonton man charged with sexual assault of Sask. child
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 10:25AM CST
SASKATOON -- An Edmonton man faces sexual assault and luring charges after a complaint by a parent to police in Prince Albert, Sask.
The parent reported that their child had been lured online and a subsequent sexual assault had occurred, according the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
Investigators identified a suspect and his Edmonton home.
On Aug. 12, police executed a search warrant there and on a vehicle believed to be involved.
Electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.
Ullas Pappu, 37, of Edmonton, is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Sept. 30.