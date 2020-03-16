SASKATOON -- A 73-year-old Edmonton man had his driver’s license suspended and his vehicle impounded after North Battleford RCMP say they caught him going 180 kilometres per hour.

Early Saturday afternoon, North Battleford RCMP received multiple reports of a vehicle speeding. The vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 16 near Delmas, just west of North Battleford.

An officer found it and nabbed the radar gun reading, RCMP say.

The driver got a $1,022 ticket, his license was suspended for three days in Saskatchewan and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.