Early morning Saskatoon fire causes $150K in damage
A bungalow fire in the 200 Block of Avenue L South on Dec. 29, 2021 caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
A bungalow fire in the 200 Block of Avenue L South early Wednesday morning caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.
Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the scene just before 3 a.m. and put out the fire, according to a news release.
The two occupants of the home had safely escaped prior to their arrival.
A fire investigator is on the scene.