Early morning Saskatoon fire causes $150K in damage

A bungalow fire in the 200 Block of Avenue L South on Dec. 29, 2021 caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. (Saskatoon Fire Department) A bungalow fire in the 200 Block of Avenue L South on Dec. 29, 2021 caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Saskatoon Top Stories