SASKATOON -- We can expect strong winds with the rain, but they’ll dissipate later in the morning.

Thursday and Friday temperatures are expected to sit just shy of the seasonal mark, with more heat and sunshine building in for Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun

High: 22

Evening: 21

Friday – PM Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday – Sunny

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 26