Early-morning rains pushes East, with sunshine re-emerging today: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 6:08AM CST
SASKATOON -- We can expect strong winds with the rain, but they’ll dissipate later in the morning.
Thursday and Friday temperatures are expected to sit just shy of the seasonal mark, with more heat and sunshine building in for Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun
High: 22
Evening: 21
Friday – PM Thunderstorms
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 23
Saturday – Sunny
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 26