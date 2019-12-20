SASKATOON -- A 30-year-old man wanted by Regina police is facing a number of charges after an early morning chase in Saskatoon.

Police say a black Chevy Impala crashed into a fence in the 1600 block of Avenue P South while trying to flee officers who tried to pull it over a couple of blocks away.

The pursuit started at about 1:00 a.m. Friday morning according to police.

After slamming in the fence, the 30-year-old Regina man and a woman ran from the scene.

The police air support unit spotted the man and officers on the ground along with the canine unit were able to arrest him.

A machete was found under the seat of the car, police say. The woman was released without charges.

The 30-year-old faces charges including dangerous driving and evade police.