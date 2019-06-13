

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon emergency crews were kept busy with a house fire in the 100 block of Avenue X south Thursday morning.

Heavy black smoke was reported by a passing City of Saskatoon transit supervisor around 7 a.m.

Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, and ordered fire crews to investigate. Two people were out of the house before crews arrived and the fire was quickly ruled as under control.

There is no word on what caused the fire. Damage is estimated at $50,000.