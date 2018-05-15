The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a home in the 300 block of Wilkinson Crescent to battle an early-morning garage fire.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. with the caller stating the garage, which was detached from the home, was on fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the inside and flame on one side of the garage. Firefighters were able to enter the garage where they found the ceiling and attic fully engulfed in flame. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within twenty minutes.

There were two vehicles in the garage at the time of the fire. There were no occupants inside, and no injuries as a result of the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $25,000.