SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department was kept busy battling a house fire early Friday morning.

They were called to a house fire in the 1900 block of 22nd Street west at around 2:40 a.m. Crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house.

Crews attacked the flames through main-level windows, in an effort to knock down the fire and reduce the temperature in the building. Firefighters had to remove plywood from the windows to continue the attack.

A search of the home found no occupants. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

A fire investigator is working to determine a cause and damage estimate.