SASKATOON -- A garage fire kept emergency crews busy Friday morning.

Just before four a.m. the Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a fire in the 500 block of Sherry Place. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a detached garage.

Crews extinguished the fire, and prevented it from spreading to the home. Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

There’s no word on a cause or cost of damage at this time. The fire is under investigation.