Residents of the Westmount neighbourhood were woken by sirens instead of alarm clocks Tuesday morning, as emergency crews battled a garage fire.

The fire department responded to a fire in the 300 block of Avenue J north shortly after 3 a.m. The fire had completely destroyed a garage, and also burned through power lines, prompting police to evacuate neighbouring homes.

There’s no word on what caused the fire, or an estimate of damages.