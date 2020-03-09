SASKATOON -- A former Saskatchewan deputy medical health officer is warning against calling a spring election during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This past week, Ontario and British Columbia both reported their first COVID-19 cases with no known connections to existing cases or contacts, and over the weekend, B.C. declared a coronavirus outbreak in a long-term care facility. Alberta has confirmed its first case," Dr. Anne Huang, a public health physician based in Saskatchewan who was formerly with First Nations and Inuit Health Branch-Saskatchewan, said on Twitter.

"It’s only a matter of time before COVID-19 reaches Saskatchewan,” Huang said.

"How will the Saskatchewan government provide leadership through this crisis if the Legislature is dissolved and we’re in the middle of an election."

The province’s election law calls for a vote no later than Oct. 26, but Moe has hinted Saskatchewan could be heading to the polls this spring.

This whole-of-government approach is crucial to successfully implement isolation and social-distancing measures.



For example, how will the Premier deal with sick workers who are told to self-isolate at home for 14 days, but who don’t have enough sick days and... — Anne Huang| 黃安安 (@drannehuang) March 9, 2020

"Candidates and volunteers knock on doors and shake hands; people attend rallies; and on election day, we send hundreds of thousands of people to polling stations, where they wait in line together and come into contact with shared pens, papers and door handles," Huang said in her series of Twitter messages.

"Many of those who vote will be seniors, the group at highest risk of severe COVID-19 outcome."

Huang also notes that across North America, community leaders are cancelling major scheduled events such as the SXSW festival in Texas and the women’s world hockey tournament in Nova Scotia; all international trips within Regina’s Public School Division have also been cancelled.

Those cancellations help reduce exposure and the demands on our already over-stretched health system while elections bring people into close contact, she said.