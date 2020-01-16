SASKATOON -- An electric scooter company that’s operating in Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal is looking to roll into Saskatchewan.

Lime, headquartered in California, has been in contact with the Saskatchewan government as well as city officials in Saskatoon and Regina to discuss the possibility of bringing an e-scooter pilot program to the province.

“Talking about this space, micro-mobility, where things are heading, and how residents locally are looking for options for different ways to move in and around their city that primarily isn’t a car that contributes to traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, but is something that is more sustainable like an electric scooter,” said Chris Schafer, senior director of strategic development at Lime Canada.

Lime’s electric scooters can reach up to 25 kilometres an hour and are designed for trips that are too far to walk but too close to drive, according to Schafer. Nearby scooters can be found and reserved using the Lime app and can be unlocked using a QR code. It costs $1 to start the ride and 30 cents for every minute, often costing a couple of dollars by the end of the trip.

In Saskatchewan, e-scooters are not allowed to operate on public roads, which includes streets, alleys, highways or anywhere motor vehicles operate.

Municipalities can chose to regulate e-scooters on sidewalks and bike paths. However, they cannot write a bylaw that supersedes the Traffic Safety Act.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said the main concern is safety on the road.

“There no federal or provincial standards as far as safety when it comes to their manufacture. And (e-scooters) can be operated at a relatively high rate of speed, so that’s one of the things that we look at when deciding whether or not this is something we’d look at permitting on public roads,” he said.

Schafer said he’s hopeful that Saskatchewan will follow other provinces like Alberta, Quebec, Ontario and B.C. that have passed legislation that permits e-scooters on public roads, giving municipalities the option of trying out pilot projects like this.

The City of Saskatoon said it has an internal group of staff reviewing and monitoring how other jurisdictions are managing e-scooters.