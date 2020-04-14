SASKATOON -- Ian Greer, a self-described millennial is in his fourth year of business at the University of Saskatchewan.

He says with university work, church hasn’t been a priority over the course of his young adulthood.

Now, with much more free time, he’s finding religion is giving him purpose during the uncertain times of COVID-19.

"It’s a good time to reflect. I have time to sit down and read about my faith. There’s always opportunity to search and find more meaning in things and answer more questions," Greer said.

He says, lately he’s worried less about the things he has no control over.

“It’s nice to ground yourself and be like what is my purpose in life. What is the meaning to everything that I do? Sometimes people just don’t have answers to that and ignore it. I was done ignoring it. I took the opportunity to find it.”

He’s not alone either according to U of S religion and culture professor Lesya Sabada.

She said she's noticing more students interested in religion which doesn’t surprise her.

She says when people feel vulnerable, turning to a higher power gives reassurance, comfort and security which can also reduce anxiety.

“Students who have some sort of faith, are faring much better in life because a crisis such as a pandemic can really confront a human being with the reality of life which is, we have no control over external circumstances.”

Sabada says religions that have been around for thousands of years all have a similar base of teaching which deals with the common human mystery of suffering and how to overcome it.