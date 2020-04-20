SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service officers are taking extra precautions while administering roadside breath tests.

They are wearing personal protective equipment, asking COVID-19 screening questions and ensuring individuals are downwind from the officer, spokesperson Alyson Edwards said in an email.

Once the test is complete, the whole testing unit is sterilized, Edwards said.

The same precautions are being taken for breathalyzer tests in detention cells.