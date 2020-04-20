During impaired driving stops, Saskatoon police wearing PPE and asking COVID-19 screening questions
Published Monday, April 20, 2020 11:36AM CST Last Updated Monday, April 20, 2020 11:42AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service officers are taking extra precautions while administering roadside breath tests.
They are wearing personal protective equipment, asking COVID-19 screening questions and ensuring individuals are downwind from the officer, spokesperson Alyson Edwards said in an email.
Once the test is complete, the whole testing unit is sterilized, Edwards said.
The same precautions are being taken for breathalyzer tests in detention cells.