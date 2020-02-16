SASKATOON -- A duplex on Ave C. N was damaged in a fire on Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to 1815 Ave C. N around 8 p.m., and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the house.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the fire was under control in around one hour, due to the heavy fire inside.

There was no one inside the duplex and no one was injured.

Fire investigators were on scene to determine a cause.