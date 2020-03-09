SASKATOON -- With an 82-64 win over the Brock Badgers, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team is bringing home the Bronze Baby Trophy for the second time in the school’s history and the second time in five years.

Sabine Dukate paved the way for the championship win, hitting eight out of 12 three-pointers on her way to a 24 point performance, earning herself tournament MVP.

The Huskies held the lead nearly all the game, only trailing by three points near the end of the first half. They quickly rallied and there was no looking back as they hit basket after basket.

The Huskies played diligent defence, holding the Badgers to 34.3 per cent shooting while hitting 43.0 per cent from the field themselves.

The Huskies will hold a public celebration for fans Wednesday at noon in the Physical Activity Complex.