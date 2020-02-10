Duck Lake man wanted for 2019 downtown stabbing
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 11:10AM CST
David Bradley Gamble, 25, of Duck Lake, is wanted for aggravated assault. (Saskatoon Police Service)
SASKATOON -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection to a stabbing that occurred downtown on Oct. 8, 2019.
David Bradley Gamble, 25, of Duck Lake, is wanted for aggravated assault, police say.
The victim, a 44-year-old man, was found stabbed in an alley off 26th Street between Third and Fourth Avenue. He suffered life-threatening injuries and continues to recover, police say.
Police believe the suspects and victim knew each other.