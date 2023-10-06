Saskatoon

    Dryer malfunction sparks destructive blaze in Saskatoon

    The Saskatoon Fire Department says a malfunctioning home appliance was responsible for a destructive Friday afternoon fire.

    Firefighters were called to the 100 block of LeMay Crescent around noon, according to a news release.

    The fire was "knocked down" within about 10 minutes of the initial call, the news release said.

    A fire investigator found the blaze started in a laundry room. A photo shared by department shows a burnt-out dryer.

    The fire is believed to have caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to the fire department.

