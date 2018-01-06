Dryer causes small house fire in Parkridge
A dryer fire resulted in minor damage to a house in the Parkridge neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 3:18PM CST
A dryer caused a small fire in a house in the Parkridge neighbourhood on Saturday.
Firefighters were called to the home on the 200 block of Sherry Crescent where they found light smoke in the house around 11 a.m.
Crews quickly got the fire under control, containing it to the dryer. No one was injured. Damage to the home is described as minor.
