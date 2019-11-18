SASKATOON -- Two Wollaston Lake men have been charged after RCMP responded to a report last Thursday of drunk passengers on a commercial flight travelling to Wollaston Lake.

The men were found carrying several bottles of alcohol hidden under their clothing and in their luggage, RCMP say.

In total, police seized 18 750 millilitre bottles of whisky and vodka, eight 710 mL bottles of soda full with whisky, and one water bottle mixed with whisky, according to RCMP.

The men were arrested for being intoxicated and released once sober, RCMP say.

Both men have been charged under section 138 of the province's Alcohol and Gaming Act which prohibits keeping alcoholic beverages for sale.