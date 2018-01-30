Four men face a rash of charges following a drug bust in Saskatoon.

The five-month drug trafficking investigation was concluded by members of the Saskatoon Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Saskatoon RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime.

Police searched a residence on Fifth Avenue North and a residence on Victoria Avenue. Officers seized 2,429 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 483 grams of cocaine, $14,000 cash, a stolen handgun and two vehicles.

A 31-year-old man and three 29-year-old men were arrested and charged Jan. 27 in the 1600 block of Eighth Street East. The men are facing multiple charges, including 12 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, six counts of trafficking a controlled substance, seven proceeds of crime charges, 12 firearms related charges and three counts of possession of stolen property.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the bust will disrupt the flow of drugs in the city.

The four men charged in the investigation appeared in provincial court on Monday.

CFSEU is funded by the Government of Saskatchewan through the Ministry of Justice, Corrections and Policing. It is an investigative body comprised of personnel from partner police agencies from the Regina Police Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Prince Albert Police Service, and the Saskatoon Police Service. The mandate of CFSEU is to expose, investigate, disrupt, dismantle and prosecute organized crime enterprises.