SASKATOON -- Following a rash of criminal activity, a northern Saskatchewan community has declared a state of emergency.

The Onion Lake Cree Nation band office sent out a news release on Thursday saying the emergency was called after, "a rash of drug and gang-related activity which has directly led to increased violence in the community.”

The band office said it hopes the provincial and federal governments "step up to help Onion Lake deal with is increasing drug and gang-related problems."

"The RCMP are working hard and trying their best but they need more help," said Onion Lake official Henry Lewis in the release.

"Resources are stretched too thin and our community needs the support of both levels of government before it gets worse."

The release details a few incidents that happened on Tuesday that led to this decision.

Early afternoon, RCMP was involved in a high-speed chase through the reserve.

A few hours later, the body of a missing man was discovered by search and rescue teams near the community, according to the news release.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the body was 32-year-old Braden Richard Bull.

RCMP said Bull was from the Little Pine First Nation and was reported Monday.

Later that same day, after a hockey game at the Onion Lake Cree Nation arena, a stolen vehicle crashed into the side of the arena causing extensive damage, according to the news release.

The Onion Lake band office has called a news conference Friday morning.