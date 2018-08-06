Ile a la Crosse RCMP have taken four suspects into custody following a pair of break and enters.

RCMP in the area responded to a residence early Saturday morning to reports of an assault that followed a break and enter.

One adult male and one male youth entered the home and assaulted the residents with machetes. One victim was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and has been released.

RCMP were able to locate the suspects and an amount of what officers suspect to be cocaine was found and seized during the arrest.

The youth, a 17 year-old male from Toronto, along with a 21 year-old from Edmonton, were charged with a number of offences including aggravated assault and trafficking cocaine.

While this incident was being investigated it was discovered by RCMP that earlier the same morning, another break and enter happened at a separate residence in the community.

In this incident, four individuals were present at the time of the entry. Two adult males with guns broke into the home and stole money from the residents.

RCMP were able to locate the suspects in this case. A 26 year-old from Ile a la Crosse and a 32 year-old from Saskatoon were charged with several offenses, including five counts of pointing a firearm and use of a firearm in commission of an offense.

RCMP believe these instances to be related, and believe that the suspects in both cases know each other.