City officials in Saskatoon are warning drivers to slow down in work zones, after a construction worker was nearly hit earlier this month.

A semi-truck hauling a trailer narrowly missed a crew member at Circle Drive and Avenue C before knocking over two metal signs.

The city says the semi drove over several pylons and dragged a new pothole patching machine.

The city’s director of roadways and operations says as bad as it was, the incident could have been much worse.

“It would have been a lot worse if it had happened a few minutes later, because the rest of the crew was on the way so it was just one individual in the work zone. He was able to hear it and get out of the way. The work hadn’t really started yet,” said Brandon Harris.

While the worker was unharmed, Harris says he was shaken up.

The city says fixing the new pothole machine could cost upwards of $15,000.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down to 60 km/h or the posted speed limit in a work zone.