Drivers are being asked to slow down if they are travelling past the site of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash this weekend.

Saturday will mark one year since the Broncos team bus collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. The province says it expects additional traffic in the area.

There will be message boards asking drivers to slow to 60 kilometres an hour while driving past people and vehicles stopped at the site.

The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure has also added geo-textile fabric to the site of the roadside memorial to help with mud.

There will also be a heavier police presence in the area over the weekend.