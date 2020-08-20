SASKATOON -- A vehicle struck a power pole early Thursday afternoon, knocking down many live power lines, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

The crash happened near Faithfull Avenue and 42nd Street East.

Firefighters found the vehicle with the power pole collapsed across it and a significant amount of transformer fluid leaking onto the ground.

Fire dispatchers alerted multiple utility providers and an environmental clean-up company to attend the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The driver may have experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash, the fire department says.