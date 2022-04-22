Driver in crash that killed pregnant 30-year-old Warman woman died: police

The person behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading in the wrong direction on Highway 12 has died.

The Jeep collided with Kaitlin Riley's Toyota SUV on April 9.

The Warman woman was declared dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In a news release sent following the crash, RCMP confirmed Riley was pregnant.

Prior to the fatal crash, around 9:45 p.m., a Warman RCMP officer spotted the Jeep "driving erratically southbound" on Highway 12 and turned on their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, according to RCMP.

The SUV continued to drive at a high rate of speed and the officer lost sight but kept travelling in the same direction.

The officer eventually caught up to the Jeep — after the fatal crash had occurred.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP told CTV News the injuries led to driver's death.

His identity has not been released.