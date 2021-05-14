Advertisement
Driver handed $1,313 ticket for going twice the speed limit near Saskatoon
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 11:06AM CST
Corman Park police and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol say they caught a vehicle speeding 186 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone on Dalmeny Road. (Facebook)
SASKATOON -- Corman Park police and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol say they caught a vehicle speeding 186 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone on Dalmeny Road on Friday morning.
The driver was issued a ticket of $1,313 and the vehicle is impounded for seven days, police said in a Facebook post.
The driver said they were late for work, police said.