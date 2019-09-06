

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon bicycle police officer is recovering after she was struck by a truck trying to pass her, according to police.

Police say a 38-year-old officer was patrolling downtown riding in the eastbound curb lane on 22nd Street West when a truck driving behind the officer attempted to pass, hitting her with a side mirror.

Police say the officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 25-year-old woman is facing a charge of driving without due care and attention.