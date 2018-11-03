

CTV Saskatoon





Firefighters had to extract one person from a vehicle after a two vehicle collision late Friday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the collision at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 3rd Street East just before midnight.

After making sure the scene was safe, firefighters used spreaders and cutters to take off the driver’s door on one vehicle to extract the driver.

The driver was transported to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

Fire crews removed all leaking fluids and debris from the street and made sure there were no remaining dangers on scene.