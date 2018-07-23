Driver dead, passenger injured in single vehicle crash near St. Walburg, Sask
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 4:35PM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 4:54PM CST
A 51-year-old man is dead after a the vehicle he was driving rolled south of St. Walburg, Sask.
RCMP say the crash happened at the junction of Highway 3 and 26 on Sunday at around 9:50 p.m.
A 59-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with what RCMP describe as “unknown injuries.”
Police did not release the victims’ names, but said both men were from the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.
St. Walburg is about 85 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster.