A 51-year-old man is dead after a the vehicle he was driving rolled south of St. Walburg, Sask.

RCMP say the crash happened at the junction of Highway 3 and 26 on Sunday at around 9:50 p.m.

A 59-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with what RCMP describe as “unknown injuries.”

Police did not release the victims’ names, but said both men were from the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.

St. Walburg is about 85 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster.