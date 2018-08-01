

A police car was involved in a two-vehicle crash and had to be towed out of an intersection Wednesday morning.

Police say a 50-year-old driver in an SUV struck the police vehicle in the intersection of Idylwyld Drive North and 22nd Street West.

Paramedics and firefighters are on scene and traffic is restricted in the area.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

More to come …