Driver charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death makes first court appearance

More than six months after a child was fatally struck at a marked crosswalk, her family heard the voice of the woman charged in her death.

In September, nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice was riding her scooter to Mayfair Community School when she was hit by a pickup truck.

Taylor Kennedy, 28, is charged with impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death.

She made her first court appearance by phone.

The courtroom was filled with people showing support for Baeleigh, wearing sweaters bearing her name.

In a quick conversation with the judge, Kennedy said she understood the charge she’s facing.

A memorial for Baeleigh Emily Maurice is pictured on Sept. 10, 2021. (Tyler Barrow/CTV Saskatoon)

The accused told the judge she has legal aid. Kennedy is scheduled to be back in court on April 26 — when she’s expected to plea.

Outside court, Baeleigh’s mother Rochelle Dubois declined to speak with reporters.

In January, Dubois released surveillance video on social media showing the moment her daughter was fatally struck.

In a Facebook post, Dubois expressed frustration over the how long the investigation into Baeleigh’s death was taking.

At the time, Saskatoon Police Service said investigations of this nature are complex and that investigators were still waiting on toxicology results.