SASKATOION -- A driver was arrested following an incident that sent a person to hospital on Onion Lake Cree Nation

Around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Onion Lake RCMP received a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, according to a police news release.

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries..

The driver of the vehicle, a pickup truck, left the scene on foot, RCMP said.

Following an investigation, 24-year old Grayson Cardinal is charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20.