Driver charged after collision on Highway 16
The 89-year-old driver of an SUV has been charged following a collision with a pickup truck on Highway 16 at Boychuk Drive on Saturday afternoon.
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 4:13PM CST
An elderly man has been charged after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the 89-year-old man was driving an SUV and rear-ended a pickup truck on Boychuk Drive.
No one was injured.
The man has been charged with driving without due care and attention.
