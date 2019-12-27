SASKATOON -- A driver in Saskatchewan is spending the holidays without a car after RCMP clocked it travelling over 100 km/h over the speed limit near Hephurn, SK.

RCMP shared a photo of the traffic stop on Twitter, saying the driver was travelling at 214 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

In addition to a seven-day trip to the impound lot, the driver netted a $1,515 fine according to the tweet from Saskatchewan RCMP.