SASKATOON -- A 28-year-old man has been charged with speeding after going 60 km/h above the listed speed limit.

It happened at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, when a patrol officer pulled over the man driving a motorcycle who was clocked at 125 kilometres an hour in a 60 km/hr zone on 8th street near Briargate Road.

The driver was issued a $966.00 ticket, a 7 day vehicle impoundment, along with a 3 day license suspension and an order for a full mechanical inspection.

Police are reminding motorists to obey traffic laws and arrive at their destination safely.