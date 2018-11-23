

CTV Saskatoon





Three Saskatoon police vehicles were damaged but no one was hurt after a stolen vehicle tried to escape police.

Late Thursday night a patrol unit spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Idylwyld Drive and 33rd Street, police said in a news release.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle did not stop and drove in “such a dangerous manner” that police did not pursue it.

The Air Support Unit monitored the vehicle and subsequently alerted ground units it was continuing to drive at high speeds and into oncoming traffic.

Officers set up in several locations on the east side of the city with the intent of deploying stop sticks to deflate the tires, as the continuing actions of the driver had created a high risk to the public safety, police say.

Three of the vehicle’s tires were deflated but the driver kept on, heading for Eighth Street.

Officers moved into position to box in the vehicle to bring it to a stop. The driver of the stolen vehicle sideswiped one the police vehicles but the vehicle was stopped, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and is now in police custody until he appears in court.

He is facing two charges of possession of stolen property, assault of a police officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and breaches of his court-ordered conditions.