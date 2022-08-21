Dream experience for Sask. boy with heart condition.

A seven year old Saskatoon boy who was born with half a heart got the chance of a lifetime on Tuesday when he threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.

Rocky Trainor has faced a lot of adversity in his short life. He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

“He was born with half a heart, so he's had three open heart surgeries already,” said Scott Trainor.

“And about six or seven other procedures as well,” said Rocky’s mother Stacy. “So it's been a long seven years of a lot of stress.”

Through the challenging first seven years filled with open heart surgeries and doctor’s appointments, Rocky and his dad have found a common bond through baseball.

“First time he smiled after heart surgery, I was watching a Blue Jays playoff game on my phone and I showed it to him, and we got a smile,” he said.

“After his first surgery, I would put him in a bed on the floor and I would watch the Jays game, and he would just lay there watching.”

Through the Make-A-Wish foundation, Trainor’s dream came true when he was invited to Rogers Stadium for a special experience.

For his first trip to a major league stadium, there were lots of new sights and sounds, and even smells for Rocky.

“It was really loud,” said the seven-year-old. “It smelled like popcorn a lot.”

Rocky’s younger brother Russell got to take part in the experience, and he enjoyed the inside-outside feature of the stadium.

“It was very big,” said Russell. “And when I saw the roof open, it was very cool.”

Now that Rocky’s through his surgeries, his dad says doctors have cleared him for all the activities kids participate in.

“He’s one of the best players on his football team, he’s one of the best players on his soccer team,” said Trainor.

“He just keeps proving people wrong, and I love it.”

While she enjoys watching her boy run around and play, Stacy admits it’s hard not to slow him down.

She learned that Olympic snowboarding icon Shaun White was born with a similar heart condition as Rocky, and White’s mother said letting her son be the judge of his own abilities was best.

“As hard as it is not to tell him to slow down, we let his body tell him what is good,” she said. “And he’s very good at knowing what he’s able to do.”

While the boys finished their baseball seasons in June, they say they’ll enjoy the opening pitch experience for at least a few more weeks until school and the next activities start in the fall.