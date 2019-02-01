

CTV Saskatoon





Five people are facing a combined total of 66 gun charges – and more charged are pending - following a break and enter early Friday morning.

Around 2:55 a.m. police received a report of a break and enter to a garage at a home in the 1200 block of Avenue L South, police said in a news release.

While officers were en route, they were informed the suspects had fled in a white Ford F-150. Police located the truck in the 1500 block of Spadina Crescent West and arrested five people without incident.

Police say they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a loaded shotgun and ammunition inside of the truck.

A 20-year-old man from Wakaw, a 36-year-old woman from One Arrow First Nation, a 19-year-old man from Prince Albert, a 34-year-old man from Bellevue and a 17 year old boy from Prince Albert are facing 66 gun-related offences and several breach charges.