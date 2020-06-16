SASKATOON -- At its upcoming meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners will review a series of emails sent by more than 40 different people that have the same message: spend less money on police.

The messages received and forwarded to the board by City Council, echo the calls to "defund" police heard in other jurisdictions after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked a protest movement that has become international in scope.

Many of the messages share the same wording and are critical of council's decision last fall to approve an increase in the 2020 policing budget, largely to cover the cost of adding 15 additional staff members including eight officers the service said it needs to police a safe drug consumption site expected to open this year.

"I am writing to you today to express my absolute outrage regarding the Saskatoon Police Services 2020 Operating Budget of $109 million or 20.6 per cent of the total operating budget for the City of Saskatoon," many of the messages say.

The proponents of the defund movement call for reducing the amount of public money spent on police budgets, instead dedicating the tax dollars to crime prevention measures such as education and community mental health supports.

The emails propose a dramatic $43 million drop in the Saskatoon Police Service operating budget which the messages argue would make up for the impact of an expected COVID-19-related revenue shortfall on the city's budget.

During budget deliberations in November, police Chief Troy Cooper told council that the national policing standard for staffing is 185 officers per 100,000 people. The approved 2020 budget increase put the service at 176 officers.

Saskatoon's Board of Police Commissioners is scheduled to meet Thursday.