Saskatoon software company Vendasta is set to begin moving into the Saskatoon Square office tower this month, acquiring the naming rights to the building.

Eighty of its 325 employees will begin moving into the building this fall, according to a release from Vendasta. The move will be complete by fall 2021, which is when the building is expected to receive its new name, Vendasta Square.

“Not only does this building meet our current needs, but it provides us with the flexibility to grow into additional floors,” Vendasta CFO Richard Cheung said in the release.

Mayor Charlie Clark said in the release that “Vendasta’s decision to stay and grow in the downtown is a great one for our city.”

Vendasta will take up four floors of the building, occupying 38,500 square feet.