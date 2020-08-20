SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's downtown movie theatre is set to reopen its doors Friday.

While the Cineplex location at Centre Mall resumed screenings earlier this summer when COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, the chain's downtown location remained shuttered until now.

"Spongebob: Sponge on the Run" and "Unhinged" are among the movies that will be on offer when the theatre's projectors start rolling again Friday afternoon.

The films were released in Canada ahead of the U.S -- a rare occurrence that will be repeated next week when Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" hits cinema screens in the city.

The company says its 164 theatres, 1,687 screens and 10 entertainment complexes will be in operation again by Friday.

Cineplex believes the return of all of its theatres makes it the first of the world's major film exhibitors to reopen its entire network of locations.

Cineplex offers a complete rundown of its COVID-19 protocols on its website.

--With files from The Canadian Press