Downtown Saskatoon church looks to city for help with renovation costs
Saskatoon’s Third Avenue United Church is asking the City for help to repair its building.
According to a report to the city's municipal heritage advisory committee, the church is asking for up to $23,500 for exterior repairs, including painting, staining, and window sealing.
“The exterior paint on Third Avenue United Church is weathered and peeling, the stain on the doors is discoloured and the windows are leaking allowing water to infiltrate inside the building,” the report said.
The church was designated a landmark building in 2017, which makes it eligible for funding under the Heritage Conservation Program to recoup up to 50 per cent of the costs of the work.
The report said the project is expected to cost $47,000, making the church eligible for up to $23,500.
This is the second time the church has applied for a grant. In 2020, $20,000 was provided for a new roof.
If the request is approved, the money will be given to the church over a two-year period after the work has been completed.
The church is currently owned by the St. Vincent of Lerins Orthodox Church.
