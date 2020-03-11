SASKATOON -- The Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District is calling on Saskatoon community partners to help deal with what it says are safety challenges affecting the city’s downtown.

“There are concerns around people harassing other people, concerns around the issue of the intoxication, crystal meth use, all those things are challenging,” said Brent Penner, executive director at The Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District.

In an open letter on the group’s website, it calls for a “time for action” when dealing with complex challenges in the area.

The province, Saskatoon Police Service and The Lighthouse are addressed in the letter as key stake holders with the ability to solve issues relating to crime and addiction occurring downtown. The group says mental health, addictions and homelessness are key issues leading to crime related incidents.

“All of these things are challenging but they require certain actions and as a result increasing police visibility and also the actions of individual police officers when they are dealing with these situations,” Penner said.

Within the letter, The Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District added that a centralized downtown safety program developed by the Saskatoon Police Service could address ongoing crime concerns.

“We have heard from business owners that there is less police visibility now than there was a few years ago. Certainly there is a call to getting back to what that was and what it used to be,” said Penner.

On Friday the Saskatoon Police Service acknowledged The Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement Districts letter, telling CTV News that they will be developing a plan to change its current policing model in hopes of generating an increased police presence downtown.

“We do have adequate resourcing and we do excellent police work but we also know we have to listen to our partners,” Constable Cam McBride told reporters at a press conference.

The Lighthouse echoed the police services comments adding that they too hope to support businesses in the area by offering owners and their staff helpful communicative tools when interacting with people living at The Lighthouse.

“That is what needs to happen and we cannot be afraid, these are people and individuals with names and they just want to be treated with respect, and sometimes when you are treated poorly a person can react,” said Don Windles, executive director for The Lighthouse.

The Lighthouse says it hopes to have its organization members meet with business owners in the coming months however an exact date has not been provided.